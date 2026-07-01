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When India suffers, it's a joke': Polish woman calls out double standards in heatwave coverage; Internet reacts

She noted that temperatures in parts of Europe have crossed 35 degrees Celsius, prompting school closures, public health advisories and concerns over the impact of the heat on daily life. 

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 01, 2026, 10:20 AM IST|Updated: Jul 01, 2026, 10:20 AM IST
When India suffers, it's a joke': Polish woman calls out double standards in heatwave coverage; Internet reacts

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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