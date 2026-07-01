A Polish content creator has sparked widespread discussion on social media after a video comparing public reactions to heatwaves in India and Europe went viral.
In the clip, she questioned what she described as a double standard in how extreme weather events are perceived and reported across different parts of the world.
The woman, identified as Agnieszka Hadała, who has lived in India and is currently in Poland, shared the video on Instagram amid an ongoing heatwave affecting several European countries.
She noted that temperatures in parts of Europe have crossed 35 degrees Celsius, prompting school closures, public health advisories and concerns over the impact of the heat on daily life.
Drawing a comparison with India, Hadała said temperatures above 40°C are common during the Indian summer, with some regions recording highs of nearly 50°C.
She argued that while extreme heat in Europe is often met with sympathy, similar conditions in India have frequently been accompanied by ridicule or criticism.
In the video, she said that when Europe experiences a heatwave, the focus is on the severity of the crisis and its impact on people.
However, she claimed that when India faces similar or more extreme weather, the conversation often shifts to infrastructure shortcomings or governance issues instead of the humanitarian challenges posed by the heat.
The content creator also referred to past instances when images of people sleeping outdoors in Indian cities to escape the heat had circulated online.
She contrasted those reactions with recent reports of Europeans spending nights on beaches, in parks and other open spaces to cope with soaring temperatures, saying the two situations had been received very differently by social media users.
While acknowledging that India faces genuine developmental and infrastructure challenges, Hadała argued that the country's progress is often overlooked in international discourse.
She also highlighted the scale of India's population, saying comparisons with smaller European nations should take into account the country's unique demographic and administrative realities.
The video has generated mixed reactions online.
Many users agreed with her observations, saying climate-related crises should be viewed with equal empathy regardless of the country affected.
Others argued that differences in infrastructure, preparedness and climatic conditions make direct comparisons between India and Europe more complex.
The discussion comes as several parts of Europe continue to grapple with unusually high temperatures, with authorities issuing heat alerts and urging residents to take precautions against heat-related illnesses.
Meanwhile, India has also witnessed increasingly frequent and intense heatwaves in recent years, underscoring the growing impact of climate change across regions.
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