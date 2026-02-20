Who is viral baby monkey Punch Kun? Abandoned by mother, finally gets a family in heartwarming tale- Watch

For weeks, the video of baby monkey Punch Kun, went viral on social media, with people sharing his heartbreaking story. Punch Kun was reportedly abandoned by his mother, and the troop did not accept him. Videos showed that he was constantly bullied by big monkeys and ran to save his life. The emotional video broke many hearts online as the baby monkey was seen being bullied, thrown, and chased away by others.

Born in July 2025, Punch faced a heartbreaking start to life when his biological mother rejected and abandoned him soon after birth. Stepping in without hesitation, the animal caretakers at Ichikawa City Zoo took on the role of foster parents to ensure his survival and care.

Since other monkeys were not making friends with Punch, the zoo keepers gave him a big teddy monkey, which he started treating as his mother. Whenever other monkeys tried to bully him, he ran to the teddy, clinging to it and hiding in its lap. Initially, he kept clinging to the zookeepers.

However, his tale now appears to be heading towards a happy ending as another family has reportedly accepted him. He has found a surrogate mother who was seen taking care of Punch in the latest videos. Punch was also seen sharing space with them comfortably.

Sharing Punch Kun’s story on social media, a user wrote, “The story of Punch-kun, known as Punch, the baby monkey, who was rejected by his mother. Punch, is a seven-month-old baby macaque monkey who inhabits the Ichikawa Zoo in Japan. Born in July 2025, Punch had to swallow a harsh reality when his birth mother refused and abandoned him shortly after he was born. Seeing this condition, the animal keepers at Ichikawa City Zoo immediately acted as foster parents. However, human hands alone were not enough to help calm the baby primate. Zoo officials then gave Punch an orangutan plushie, which he began treating like a "surrogate mother" or an “adopted mother”, keeping it close while navigating life inside the enclosure. He’s just a baby. Look at that sweet little guy. He looks so lonely.”

“A sad story of a tiny macaque named Punch-kun, who struggled to climb back to his troop but showed true courage and resilience.?? Ichikawa City Zoo, Japan. Scared by the noise from other monkeys, he ran and hid in a hole with Ora-mam, creating a very emotional moment,” said another user.

A user shared the happy tale. “The abandoned little orphan named Punch-Kun has finally been accepted and into the group,” she wrote.

However, the challenge for Punch Kun is not over yet. A portal reported that he is still facing bullying.

“Despite viral monkey Punch finally making some friends, he's still getting bullied by other monkeys at the zoo. Punch is really struggling to fit in with other monkeys and clings to humans whenever they come into the enclosure,” reported the Pubity.

Netizens reacted emotinally to Kun’s story praying for him and blessing him constantly.