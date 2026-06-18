/'Why are we promoting non-consensual sex?' Internet blasts Pakistan's massive marketing blunder

Durex Pakistan has launched a new promotional campaign that has led to massive backlash from netizens who call for the immediate removal of a controversial advertisement inspired by the horror flick 'Obsession', claiming that the promotion involves themes relating to sexual assault and consensual sex.
Obsession is the biggest box office hit of the year with a global income of over $250 million despite being shot on a budget of merely $750,000. While the movie has brought tons of conversation to the international community, its heavy themes such as toxic relationship, isolation, male domination, and overall loss of control have made it very delicate to advertise.
The primary reason for the backlash against the promotion comes from a particular sequence in the film, which has become very controversial amongst the fans and netizens. In the movie, Bear (Michael Johnston) is seen having sex with Nikki (Inde Navarrette), whose mind becomes controlled by the supernatural force and is stuck within the manifestation of herself.
Nonetheless, despite the lack of consent in this particular situation, the official Instagram handle of Durex Pakistan posted a marketing image that used the content of the movie. As can be seen from the picture, a Durex condom was put on Bear’s car, right beside the object of his desire – the "One Wish Willow". In the background, there stands Nikki, waiting by her front door.
The caption under the picture says: "Make her obsessed with you," while the actual caption of the advertisement was: "Send this to your Freaky Nikki!"
The promotion did not go well and was met with strong criticism as users pointed to the fact that Durex has ignored all norms of consent to get viral fame and reach their goals.
Here are some reactions to the advertisement:
As stated above, the film plot concerns Bear (portrayed by Michael Johnston), an isolated worker at a music shop who harbors deep, repressed feelings for his childhood friend and colleague, Nikki (played by Inde Navarrette). Having made several vain attempts to confess his feeling, he buys some magic item named the “One Wish Willow” from a bizarre crystal shop. The young man uses the thing to ask a wish: he wants Nikki to feel love for him more than for any other man on Earth.
This wish comes true but not the way Bear could have imagined. His beloved’s mental barriers crumble down, her feelings become violent and uncontrollable. It becomes impossible for Nikki to live separately from Bear, and the movie portrays the horror of losing one’s personal freedom—an idea the makers of the promotional campaign failed to grasp entirely.
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