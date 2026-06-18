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'Why are we promoting non-consensual sex?' Internet blasts Pakistan's massive marketing blunder

Durex Pakistan is facing intense backlash over an Instagram ad tying into the horror film 'Obsession,' with users accusing the brand of promoting non-consensual sex.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jun 18, 2026, 01:37 PM IST|Updated: Jun 18, 2026, 01:37 PM IST
'Why are we promoting non-consensual sex?' Internet blasts Pakistan's massive marketing blunder
Image Credit: Internet blasts Pakistan&#039;s massive marketing blunder. (INSTAGRAM)

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