/'Why are we promoting non-consensual sex?' Internet blasts Pakistan's massive marketing blunder

As stated above, the film plot concerns Bear (portrayed by Michael Johnston), an isolated worker at a music shop who harbors deep, repressed feelings for his childhood friend and colleague, Nikki (played by Inde Navarrette). Having made several vain attempts to confess his feeling, he buys some magic item named the “One Wish Willow” from a bizarre crystal shop. The young man uses the thing to ask a wish: he wants Nikki to feel love for him more than for any other man on Earth.