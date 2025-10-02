VIRAL: Why Does Bottled Water Expire? The Shocking Truth About Plastic Leaching

Water, a priceless and dwindling natural resource, can appear to be invincible, but each bottle of packaged bottled drinking water has an expiration date. The frequently deceitful date has provoked many to wonder about the safety of stored water. Although water does not readily expire, the reality is in the packaging.

Does Water Really Expire? The Scientific Perspective

Scientifically, distilled water does not go bad. It is usually safe to consume when it is stored for as long as six months in a cool, dark place. If water contains carbonation, its taste can spoil as the gas slowly leaks out, but the water itself is still safe.

The planet's usable fresh water is less than 3% of all water, presenting an indication of the growing shortage of the resource in the face of an increasing global population. With packaged water, on the other hand, the expiration is genuine—and its fault does not rest with the water, but with the plastic it comes in.

The Reality Of Packaged Water And Plastic Leaching

Packaged water has a shelf life of about two years, and the only limiting factor is the plastic bottle. Once exposed to sunlight or heat, the polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastic starts degrading and releasing toxic chemicals into the water.

This leaching of chemicals renders the water unsafe and also degrades its taste and even gives it an odor.

Another reason for the expiration date is a practical one: several companies package water with the same equipment they use for sodas and other drinks. Because soda containers must have an expiration date on them by law, the date is frequently printed on the water bottles as part of standard manufacturing practice.

Health Risks Of Expired Packaged Water

Drinking water from a plastic bottle after the expiration date—particularly one that has been exposed to sunlight or heat—may pose a number of health concerns due to leached chemicals.

Such health problems may comprise:

Reproductive problems

Neurological impairment

Immune system damage

Consumers should keep bottled water in a cool, dark location to reduce chemical leaching and follow the expiration date on the packaging.

