Why do some biscuits have tiny holes? Check the hidden reason before you think they are useless

Why some biscuits have tiny holes: If you have ever opened a biscuit packet in India or anywhere else in the world, you may have noticed tiny holes on biscuits. In 2026, food experts and baking manufacturers continue to explain that these small holes are not decorative. Biscuit companies add them during production to control heat, air, and moisture while baking. Without these holes, many biscuits could puff up, crack unevenly, or break inside packets before reaching consumers.

Why biscuits have tiny holes

The tiny holes seen on many biscuits are called “docker holes.” During manufacturing, machines poke these holes into the dough before it enters large industrial ovens. The process is known as “docking.”

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These holes allow steam and trapped air to escape while baking. If the steam stays inside, the biscuit may rise unevenly like bread instead of staying flat and crispy. Food manufacturers use docking to maintain the biscuit’s texture, shape, and crunch.

This matters more than many people realise. Flat biscuits stack better inside packets, reduce breakage during transport, and stay crisp longer on store shelves.

The science behind biscuit baking

Biscuit dough contains water, fats, flour, and sometimes baking agents. When exposed to high oven temperatures, moisture inside the dough quickly turns into steam. Without proper air release, pressure builds inside the biscuit.

That pressure can create bubbles, cracks, or soft spots. Tiny holes solve this problem by releasing steam evenly across the surface. This keeps the biscuit thin and properly baked.

According to baking industry guides and food processing reports, docking has been used for decades in crackers, cream biscuits, and digestive biscuits. The same principle also appears in products like pizza bases and pie crusts to prevent uneven rising during baking.

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Not every biscuit has holes

Interestingly, not all biscuits have holes. Softer cookies, chocolate chip biscuits, and cakes usually skip docking because manufacturers want them to stay fluffy or chewy.

However, crackers and tea biscuits depend heavily on the process. Their crispy texture comes from controlled moisture removal during baking. Even the placement and number of holes can vary depending on the recipe and oven temperature.

For large companies producing millions of biscuit packets every day, small details like docking also help reduce waste and maintain consistent quality across factories.

Those tiny holes on biscuits may look useless, but they play a major role in how your snack tastes and survives transport. So, the next time you eat a cracker or cream biscuit, remember that those little dots help keep it crisp, flat, and fresh long before it reaches your teacup.