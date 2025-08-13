Why Is Everyone Sharing The Same Message On Facebook? Uncovering The Truth Behind The Viral Privacy Post

New Delhi: A curious trend has lately taken over Meta (formerly Facebook) feeds. Users are posting identical messages claiming to block the platform from using their photos and personal data. These posts urge friends to copy and paste the same declaration on their own timelines. The warning is that failing to do so gives Meta legal permission to use their content.

This wave of viral posts has raised many questions. Does sharing such messages really protect privacy? The short answer is no.

When a person creates a Meta account, he/she agrees to the platform’s terms and conditions. These rules clearly explain what kind of data the site collects and how it may be used. Users can read these policies anytime in their account settings.

Posting a copy-paste message does not override these agreements or prevent the platform from gathering data. Privacy control depends on the settings you choose within your account, not on viral posts.

Meta collects a broad range of information. This includes basic details such as names and birthdays, group memberships and contact lists uploaded from devices. It also tracks how users interact with the platform what they watch, like or use frequently. Device information such as operating system, battery status, network type, browser and location is gathered as well.

While users can limit some data collection by adjusting privacy settings, no single post or message can stop the social networking site from accessing this information.

This privacy-post trend is not new. Similar messages circulated earlier as well, but now they have gone viral in Hindi across India.

Unfortunately, spreading such posts often does more harm than good. Hackers and fraudsters use these viral chains to identify users who are likely to believe and share misleading information. Instead of securing privacy, this activity can expose people to scams and cyber risks.

The real way to protect privacy on Meta lies in understanding and managing your account settings. Users should regularly review who can see their posts, photos and personal details. Disabling “Off-Facebook Activity” reduces data collected from other websites and apps. Removing untrusted third-party apps strengthens security. Adjusting ad preferences can limit personalised advertising.

Above all, avoid sharing sensitive information or location details publicly.

No app or setting can guarantee full privacy in today’s connected world. For those who want absolute control, deleting social media accounts might be the only option. Even then, some data might remain stored by the company. Staying alert, using privacy controls wisely and thinking twice before posting remain the best defense for online privacy today.