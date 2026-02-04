Why is this dolphin pink? The science behind the world’s most unusual marine mammal

In the muddy, slow-moving waters of the Amazon River live a creature that seems to be different than nature’s usual color palette, a dolphin tinted pink.

Known as the Amazon river dolphin or boto, this rare freshwater mammal has fascinated scientists, photographers, and local communities for centuries. Its striking color raises an obvious question: why is this dolphin pink?

Where is this pink dolphin found?

The Amazon River dolphin is one of the few dolphin species that lives exclusively in freshwater. Found in the Amazon and Orinoco river basins of South America, it is easily distinguished from its ocean-dwelling cousins by its long snout, flexible neck, and — most famously — its pink coloration.

Unlike sleek marine dolphins, the boto has evolved to navigate flooded forests, shallow tributaries, and murky waters where visibility is low and agility matters more than speed.

Why is this dolphin pink?

As per science, this dolphin appears pink because of a unique combination of its skin structure, blood circulation, and environment rather than any pink pigment. The Amazon River dolphin has very thin, lightly pigmented skin, with a dense network of blood vessels located close to the surface.

As blood flows through these capillaries, it becomes visible through the skin, giving the dolphin its characteristic pink hue.

Warm river temperatures further intensify the color by causing blood vessels to expand, making the pink shade more pronounced.

In adult males, frequent fighting leads to scarring, and scar tissue lacks pigment, allowing even more blood to show through. This is why older males are often the brightest pink, while calves are born gray and gradually develop the pink coloration as they age.

Why is this pink dolphin getting viral?

The pink dolphin is getting viral because of the rare eye-catching experience. Also, a viral AI-generated video showed bright pink dolphins near Mumbai’s Marine Drive. People thought it was real, shared it widely, and then fact-checks revealed it was fake, which pushed it even more into the spotlight.

It also blew up because real pink dolphins do exist (like Amazon river dolphins), so the clip felt believable and grabbed attention fast.