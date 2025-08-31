Woman Catches Husband Red Handed With Best Friend; Exposes His Extra Marital Affair With Bizzare Poster

In a bizarre display of anger, a Chinese woman in Changsha, Hunan province, hung red banners outside a residential complex to expose her husband’s alleged affair with her best friend. The banners sarcastically "thanked" the friend for betraying her.

According to a report of ‘South China Morning Post’, the woman identified the friend as a woman surnamed Shi, who worked in the finance department of a tourism management office in the Hongshan community. Red pennants were placed alongside the banners which are traditionally used in China to express gratitude. It was done to reveal Shi’s workplace and shame her publicly.

One of the banners read, “Shi violates public order and good morals, having an affair with her best friend’s husband,” and was signed simply as “Wife.” Other banners claimed that Shi had been involved with the husband for five years.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Another banner stated, “Shi has been my best friend for 12 years and has provided sexual services to my husband for five years.”

(Also Read: From Affair To Murder: Delhi Man Killed By Wife And Cousin Using Electrocution, Chats Recovered | 7 Details Emerge)

The wife also alleged that Shi and her husband frequently stayed together in hotels, even during office hours. “Shi went to hotels with her best friend’s husband during office hours,” read another banner.

In addition to hanging banners, red pennants were attached to a car in the residential compound, though it remained unclear if the car belonged to Shi or if she lived in the complex.

The public display of banners and pennants drew wide attention online, highlighting the lengths to which the wife went to shame both her husband and his alleged mistress.

As per SCMP report, a staff member from the Hongshan community tourism management office confirmed to Chinese outlet The Paper that an employee named Shi works there. The official also said that the matter is under investigation.

After the incident became viral on social media, people have started talking about privacy, workplace reputation, and the consequences of public shaming. With many expressing shock at the dramatic public exposure of the affair.

The name of the wife and her husband have not been released yet and the investigation about the allegations is ongoing.