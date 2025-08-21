Woman Claims To Marry Truck Driver As She Loves Travelling: Truth Behind Viral Video

A video of a truck driver and his wife has gone viral on social media platforms - Instagram and X - surprising netizens as the woman claims that she got married to the truck driver as she loves travelling.

The woman claimed that since her parents imposed restrictions on her and did not allow her to travel, she married a truck driver so that she can travel places with him.

The video has since gone viral as netizens are impressed with the woman's daring act, thinking that she did not look for social security and went to fulfil her dream of travelling.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

However, a journalist has now claimed that the video has been made for entertainment purpose and there is no truth in the claims made as both - the truck driver and the woman - are YouTubers who make videos for fun.

The journalist claimed that the duo are not husband and wife. He has confirmed that the man shown in the video is actually comedian YouTuber Deepak Patel, and the woman seen with him is YouTuber Amrita, not his wife.

The video was scripted and made only for entertainment purposes. Many people believed it to be a genuine fight between a truck driver and his wife, hundreds of comments and reactions have come on the video, but actually it was a skit created by the two content creators.



In the viral video, the woman is seen arguing with her husband, saying that she thought he was the owner of the truck, not just a driver. She complains that despite being married, he only meets her once or twice a month and sometimes stays away for several days.



She also accused him of having a girlfriend, saying, “You leave saying you’ll be back in two days, but return in four. I know you are going to meet your girlfriend”, she said.



The husband, defending himself, said, “I am able to meet you only once or twice in a month, so how will I have time to meet a girlfriend?” But his explanation did not convince his wife, she kept insisting that he must be spending time with someone else.

(Also Read: Truck Driver's Desi Jugaad To Beat Summer Heat Is Coolest Thing On Internet)



The video further showed the woman expressing her frustration by saying she will learn to drive the truck herself by watching YouTube videos.



She even complained that her husband does not take her on trips, which was the main reason she married him. What she thought would be a life of adventure has instead turned into disappointment and arguments.



Though many social media users are saying that the video is scripted, it has still grabbed everyone’s attention. The clip has already been watched thousands of times, and comments are flooding in.



One user jokingly wrote, “Bhai sahab, you should give her a chance. Bhabhi has learned driving from YouTube.”



Another said, “The biggest CCTV camera till date.”

A third user commented, “Bhabhi ji, you did the right thing.”



Though not real, the viral video has sparked online conversations about expectations in marriage and the funny side of relationship disputes.