Woman gets trolled for marrying lover 45 years younger than her, trolls say anything for a visa

New Delhi: A UK citizen Iris Jones, 81, married 35-year-old Mohammed Ahmed Ibrahim whom she met on Facebook some time ago which caught the attention of trolls online.

Given the 45 year age gap between the two, the internet has erupted with comments saying that the man from Egypt is only intersted in a UK visa.

Mohammed lives in Egypt away from Jones who is settled in Somerset, England, and is having trouble getting a visa.

They got married in Egypt in a non-traditonal way, they just signed the papers and went to KFC to celebrate.

While talking about Mohammed's visa trouble, Jones said that she had been to Egypt three times but had to return withour her husband.

"I cannot go to Egypt again and again. That country does not suit me. There is a lot of heat and dust. There is a lot of traffic and I do not like the food there either," she was quoted as saying to The Metro website.

Although Mohammed continues to express his love for Jones with the help of social media. In a recent post for Iris on Facebook, Mohammed wrote: "Till the end of my life, my love will be for you. My Queen Iris."

Jones admitted that though things are normal now, earlier her two sons had trouble accepting her decision. Both her sons are over 50 years old.

Iris said, "I didn't think that at my age it would happen that I would fall in love with a person half my age. Age has no relevance in this case. I was divorced forty years ago and I am very happy that I have found a romantic partner even at this age."

The couple are oblivious to the social media negativity and claim that they are not bothered by such talks.