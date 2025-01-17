Advertisement
Woman Smashes Most Number Of Watermelons With Thighs In A Minute To Create Guinness World Record; Watch

Guinness World Records has amazed audiences with extraordinary feats and impressive achievements, particularly in the realm of food-related records. 

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Olivia Sarkar|Last Updated: Jan 17, 2025, 08:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Woman Smashes Most Number Of Watermelons With Thighs In A Minute To Create Guinness World Record; Watch Image Credit: instagram

From the tallest stack of cakes to the largest pizza covering over a thousand square meters and completing an incredibly spicy meal in under a minute, these records are both jaw-dropping and often seem nearly impossible.

Now, a woman from Turkey has set a new record by crushing the most watermelons with her thighs in one minute. 

That's right—Gözde Doğan broke the record by crushing five watermelons, the most ever achieved by a female, during a recording of Lo Show Dei Record in Milan, Italy, on February 5 last year.

Guinness World Records (GWR), posted a video on X of the woman executing the feat. “Most watermelons crushed with the thighs in one minute (female) 5 by Gözde Doğan,” read the caption. 

