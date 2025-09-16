'Teri Train Hai Kya?': Viral Video Of Woman Smoking In AC Coach Sparks Outrage, Forces Railway Action | WATCH

A woman smoking in the air-conditioned coach of a train and having a face-off with co-passengers has created a furore on the social media platforms, with the video becoming extremely viral. The incident, said to have been captured on the Visakhapatnam–Gandhidham Superfast Express, has forced an official reaction from Indian Railways.

The video clip captures the woman defiantly lighting a cigarette and having a heated exchange with passengers who complained to her about what she was doing, invoking the no-smoking policy and how it brought discomfort in the air-conditioned coach.

Confrontation Captured On Video

The clip, which has gone viral on X (formerly Twitter), depicts the aggressive reaction from the woman upon being confronted. "Why are you smoking inside? Can't you see this is an AC coach?" a male commuter is heard speaking. The woman, whose identity remains unknown, gives a retort of derogatory comments, such as, "Why does it bother you? This isn't your train," and "I am smoking with my own money."

When one passenger starts recording the encounter, the woman orders the video to be deleted, saying she will go outside only if it is erased. The situation gets out of hand, with the woman finally saying to the passengers, "Go and call the police."

Railways Responds, Matter Forwarded For Action

The clip elicited a strong response on social media, with users alleging foul play and tagging Indian Railways and urging action at the earliest. The official support handle, Railway Seva, replied to a post, assuring that the issue has been "forwarded to the concerned authorities for required action." This means a formal inquiry has been registered by the Railway Protection Force (RPF).

Smoking is strictly prohibited on all railway premises, including inside trains, under Section 167 of the Railways Act, 1989. Violators can face fines and legal action for endangering passenger safety.

