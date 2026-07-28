A social media post intended as a sharp political critique of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has backfired spectacularly on X (formerly Twitter). Arpita Chatterjee, an assistant professor from West Bengal who publicly boasted about holding two master's degrees—including one in English—faced widespread trolling after netizens bypassed her political argument to highlight multiple grammatical blunders in her viral post.
The controversy erupted when Chatterjee posted a direct query to the Leader of Opposition on X, identifying herself as an educator while defending her political leanings.
"Dear Rahul Gandhi, I am a proud Andhbhakt and an assistant professor, having two master's degrees (English and Education), having a B.Ed. degree too, and pursuing a PhD. According to you, an Andhbhakt is an IDIOT. Am I an IDIOT! Are you sure?" she wrote in her original post.
Dear @RahulGandhi , I am a proud Andhbhakt and an assistant professor, having two master’s degree(English and Education), having B.Ed. Degree too and pursuing PhD.— Arpita Chatterjee (@asliarpita) July 29, 2026
According to you an Andhbhakt is an IDIOT.
Am I an IDIOT ! Are you sure ?
The post aimed to challenge Gandhi’s past remarks regarding political followers, leveraging her academic credentials to argue that educated professionals also align with the label.
Instead of sparking a political debate on Rahul Gandhi's statement, the comment section quickly turned into an online English workshop. Social media users routinely highlighted that a postgraduate in English literature should have avoided basic syntax and pluralisation mistakes.
Several commentators rewrote her post sentence by sentence, pointing out that "master's degree" needed pluralization to "master's degrees," while "pursuing PhD" lacked the essential indefinite article "a".
Others noted the irony of an assistant professor teaching higher education while making elementary composition errors, turning the entire thread into a trending viral moment.
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