Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /viral
  • /Woman with Master's in English criticises Rahul Gandhi on X, gets schooled over basic grammar errors instead

Woman with Master's in English criticises Rahul Gandhi on X, gets schooled over basic grammar errors instead

Assistant Professor Arpita Chatterjee's post slamming Rahul Gandhi backfired on X as users called out her English grammar errors despite her two Master's degrees.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Aug 01, 2026, 12:00 AM IST|Updated: Aug 01, 2026, 12:01 AM IST
Woman with Master's in English criticises Rahul Gandhi on X, gets schooled over basic grammar errors instead
Image Credit: Woman with Master's in English criticises Rahul Gandhi on X.

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Woman with Master's in English criticises Rahul Gandhi on X, gets schooled over basic grammar errors instead
2
3
4
5