You May Not Get What You Ordered— But This ₹98L Crowdfunded Eatery Still Wins Hearts

And no, it’s not due to poor service. Welcome to The Restaurant of Mistaken Orders—a Kyoto eatery where mix-ups are not just expected, they’re embraced. You might ask for dumplings and receive miso soup, or your server may inadvertently sip your water before passing it over. But rather than causing frustration, this unique dining experience offers something far richer than a meal: it’s a celebration of empathy, acceptance, and joyful unpredictability.

Still puzzled? Let’s step inside one of Japan’s most heartwarming and unconventional restaurants.

Staffed by individuals living with dementia, The Restaurant of Mistaken Orders invites guests to slow down, smile, and experience the deeply human side of hospitality. Here, mistakes aren’t flaws—they’re reminders of our shared vulnerabilities and capacity for compassion.

The restaurant was founded by Japanese TV director Shiro Oguni, who wanted to challenge societal views around aging and cognitive decline. The key requirement to work here? Living with dementia.

Dementia refers to a decline in memory, thinking, and communication, often linked to conditions like Alzheimer’s. Oguni’s idea took root during a visit to a nursing home, where he was mistakenly served a dumpling instead of a burger. Initially prepared to correct the error, he paused and instead chose to accept it. That small act of understanding sparked a bigger realization: what if society created more spaces that accepted and respected these differences?

Over time, the restaurant has captured global attention, not just for its unconventional dining experience, but for the powerful message it delivers. A viral video posted on Instagram in 2021 offered a glimpse inside, showing diners laughing, connecting, and enjoying the beautiful unpredictability of the moment.

One customer, reflecting on the experience, shared: “I think there should be more places like this.” Another added, “Dementia patients are just like you and me—why can’t we build relationships with them?”

Fully aware that mistaken orders are the norm, one guest smiles and thanks the server anyway. The video ends with a message that sums up the experience: “99% of visitors leave the restaurant feeling happy and uplifted.”

At The Restaurant of Mistaken Orders, food isn’t the only thing on the menu. Kindness, patience, and perspective are served in generous portions—and it’s a meal you won’t forget.