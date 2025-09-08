Young Boy Steers Truck Like Pro; Netizens Compare His Skills With F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton

A viral video on Instagram has shocked and amused users online. In a surprising scene captured, a little boy, around 6 or 7 years old, was seen confidently driving a truck like a pro. Wearing sunglasses, he handled the heavy vehicle as if it was a toy car. The video has already crossed 5 million views since it was posted on August 27.

The clip was recorded casually by his parents inside the truck cabin, showing the young boy handling the heavy vehicle like a professional driver.. He appeared fearless, handling the steering of the truck without any assistance. His father was seen sitting beside him, seemingly proud of his son’s skills, while the boy’s mother filmed the entire moment with a selfie camera.

What surprised many viewers was the father’s relaxed attitude. Instead of being concerned about the risks, he looked proud and comfortable, letting the boy control the truck. The mother too, seemed excited while capturing the moment.

The video quickly went viral on social media platforms, drawing thousands of reactions from users. Many were stunned at how confidently the boy managed the truck, while others expressed concern over the safety risks involved.

One Instagram user humorously commented, “Bro driving with glasses on is damn crazy.”

Another wrote, “Hey buddy, you are six and sunglasses ha? Better than Lewis Hamilton.”

A third commented, “Bro as a responsible elder son of the house.”

However, not everyone found the video funny. Some users strongly criticised the parents for being irresponsible and exposing their life to danger. “This is not safe, a 6-year-old kid driving a truck? Are they crazy? It might lead to an accident,” one user wrote.

While the boy’s confidence and attitude impressed many of the viewers, few netizens pointed out that allowing a minor to drive such a large vehicle is reckless and could lead to an accident.

Reportedly no official statement has come till now regarding the stunt seen in the video.

(The information in this report is based on online sources and publicly available details).