Young girl kisses little baby while being evacuated from Kabul to India- Watch viral video

The video of an Afghan girl kissing an infant went viral on social media. The infant and the little girl were among the 168 evacuees that landed at the Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad on Sunday.

Image credit: Twitter/ANI
Image credit: Twitter/ANI

New Delhi: After Kabul fell into the hands of the Taliban, Afghanistan’s future also came under the shadows. With the rise of Taliban to the power, the miseries of Afghans surged and they tried all the ways to flee from their homeland.

Several videos and images of Afghan people are going viral but one of the videos will get you teary-eyed when you’ll see a little Afghan girl kissing an infant while being evacuated. The video will leave you in despair and you might question the almighty for the hardships of the little ones.

The video is of an infant and a girl who were among the 168 evacuees that landed on Sunday (August 22) from Afghanistan at the Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad.

In the heart-touching video, the infant is seen in the arms of the mother while a small girl (presumably the older sister) prances around the seated people planting kisses on the baby is earning lots of love and praises online.

The video was shared by news agency ANI on its Twitter handle and is now going viral across social media platforms now. The video has gained over 215k views and more than 18k likes.

