With the planet confronting a speeding expansion of electronic waste, researchers have made a groundbreaking discovery: an alternative, environmentally friendly, and safe way to extract gold from old phones, computers, and other devices. This breakthrough approach, outlined in a Nature Sustainability paper, offers a cleaner solution to the existing, frequently destructive, gold recuperation methods.

The age of technology, driven by quick development of AI and internet technologies, is producing e-waste at a shocking pace. In its Global E-waste Monitor (GEM) 2024 report, the UN declared that an astonishing 62 million tonnes of e-waste were produced worldwide in 2022, up 82% on 2010. By 2030, the level is set to increase by a further 32% to 82 million tonnes. This mounting mountain of thrown-away electronics destroys the environment while also valuing billions of dollars worth of valuable resources lost forever, with just 1% of world rare earth element demand being fulfilled through recycling of e-waste.

A Greener Method Of Gold Recovery

The new method provides a potential solution, bypassing harsh chemicals common in conventional gold recovery and minimizing the health and environmental hazards of small-scale gold mining.

The process, proven on electronic waste, natural ores, and other gold-bearing materials, consists of three critical steps:

Gold Dissolution: Gold is dissolved initially with trichloroisocyanuric acid, a chemical most commonly used as a disinfectant in swimming pools, and activated with a halide catalyst to oxidize the gold in the e-waste.

Gold Binding: The newly created polysulfide polymer sorbent is then added. This novel polymer selectively absorbs dissolved gold from the solution.

Gold Recovery: The trapped gold is retrieved in very high purity using either pyrolysis (heating) or depolymerization of the gold-bound polymer. The polymer can also be recyclable for reuse, making the technique even more sustainable.

This method is an important development towards greener primary and recycled production. Its potential for industrial-scale use could turn waste electronics into valuable material, fostering responsible global e-waste recycling.

With the sheer volume of e-waste generated each year still booming—comparable to 1.55 million 40-tonne trucks lined up around the equator—this scientific advancement presents a glimmer of hope, converting erstwhile trash into a precious, recoverable treasure.