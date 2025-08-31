'Your Well-Being Matters More Than Deadlines': DU Professor After Student Submits Assignment At 3:49 AM

A Delhi University professor’s kind message to her student has gone viral online after she shared a heart-touching note about the importance of health and well-being over late-night work.

The incident came to light when the Professor received an assignment from her student at 3:49 AM. While she was impressed with the student’s dedication and the detailed work, she was also concerned about the unhealthy habit of sacrificing sleep to meet deadlines.

Sharing her experience in a LinkedIn post, the professor wrote that while hard work is admirable, it should not come at the cost of health. She reminded students that with better planning and time management, tasks can be completed without disturbing proper rest.

“Dear Students, there is no need to sacrifice your sleep for work that can always be managed with better planning. One of my students submitted an assigned task to me at 3:49 AM. While the dedication is admirable, it comes at the cost of health. Without proper rest, even the best efforts lose their meaning. Plan your day well. Sleep well. Work with energy and clarity. Your well-being matters more than deadlines,” she wrote.

The professor also responded directly to her student, praising the work but gently advising against staying up so late. “You have done a wonderful job, Shree. The way you include each minute detail is commending. Just one request, you don’t need to work long hours. If you sacrifice your sleep for work, it doesn’t make any sense. Always there for you for any help. Give me a call after having a good sleep and breakfast,” her reply read.

The post has gained wide attention online, many people are appreciating the professor’s gentle approach. Several users commented that such empathy is rare in the academic world.

One user wrote, “This is more empathy than what I had experienced in four years of college.”

Another commented, “Ma’am, we need more professors like you.”

While a user praised her attitude. “This kind of support can help improve both student performance and the overall academic environment”, the user wrote.