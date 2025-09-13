A college student in Gurugram almost lost her friend’s MacBook worth ₹2 lakh after leaving it in a cab, but the driver returned it safely.

The story, shared on the subreddit r/Gurgaon under the title “How I almost lost a 2 lakh laptop in a cab”, described her close call. “I feel so lucky to be writing this with a smile today,” she wrote, explaining that she had borrowed her friend’s laptop for the weekend and was supposed to return it that morning.

She said she was carrying two bags her own and the laptop sleeve while heading to college in a cab. After getting down at the campus, the cab drove off, and she only realised in the canteen that the laptop bag was missing.

“I called the cab driver twice, but there was no answer. I had almost accepted that it was lost. My friend and I rushed to the gate, still calling, and that’s when I saw the cab bhaiya standing there with the laptop bag, talking to the security guards,” she recalled.

Reddit users filled the comments with supportive messages. “Moments like this bring back faith in humanity,” one wrote, while another said, “May God bless him.”

Some kept it light-hearted, with one joking, “Next time, your friend won’t lend you his laptop.” Others advised her to be more careful going forward.

The post also prompted people to share similar stories. One user recalled leaving a suitcase full of valuables on a bus from Gurgaon to Jaipur but getting it back after contacting the driver.\Another said they once lost a phone in a cab during heavy rain, adding that such incidents are reminders to stay more alert.

While the post captured the student’s panic, it also showed her relief and gratitude a reminder that honesty and kindness are still very much alive in daily life.