Viral video: 12-foot Nile crocodile storms Zimbabwe hotel kitchen and lounges on lobby furniture

Guests at a luxury riverside lodge in Zimbabwe got a taste of what living near the wild can be like on Friday when a 12-foot-long Nile crocodile decided to check in without a reservation. The animal, seen on video, slithered through a Zambezi river lodge even trying to climb up a kitchen counter, triggering the initiation of a joint rescue mission.

A 'paying guest' at the kitchen counter

The episode took place around 4:45 AM on April 24, 2026, when the staff was gearing up for a busy breakfast shift at the Amulonga Restaurant. Video footage taken and uploaded on social media showed the predator hauling its hefty mass up a kitchen counter with its tail swinging against the floor, looking for a "snack."

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Tourist John Richards, who was on the scene, says the animal looked like he had come for a visit.

"It walked in like a paying guest. When it failed to get a seat, it made inquiries at the counter. Since it found no one, it even attempted to climb over the counter and sneak into the kitchens," Richards commented in an interview.

Crocodile invades hotel in Victoria Falls, and workers retreat. The workers could be heard suggesting to call ZimParks but complained that they do not answer calls. pic.twitter.com/uKBzRpxLKb — The Instigator (@Am_Blujay) April 20, 2026

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Having done a raid in the kitchen, the crocodile apparently rested on an armchair in the hotel’s lobby before taking up residence in an external water structure on the deck of the hotel.

Swift response from ZimParks

Following the incident, hotel security isolated the affected area to ensure safety for all shocked guests and informed the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks).

The rangers arrived at the scene with ropes and covers to immobilise the 12-foot reptile. The spokesman for ZimParks, Luckmore Safuli, confirmed that the crocodile was not injured during the process.

Conclusion: The animal was returned to its natural environment, i.e., the Zambezi River.

Casualties: There were no injuries among hotel guests or personnel.

Damage: No damage has been reported from the incident.

Living together with wildlife

A’Zambezi River Lodge, situated on the boundary of the Zambezi National Park, took the unusual turn of events positively as part of its distinctiveness. In its witty social media post, the hotel claimed that the crocodile was simply making sure "why room service was taking so long."

"Having wildlife roam around our premises is not incidental but integral to our identity," commented a spokesperson from the hotel.

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