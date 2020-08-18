Zomato's reply to a man asking for 'Mahi discount' for entire country will bowl you over

New Delhi: Social media has been flooded with tributes for cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who announced his retirement on Saturday. People are sharing photos and videos of Dhoni and thanking him for his immense contribution to the field of sports. Many organisations also shared their tributes for him and food delivery giant Zomato announced a special discount for the residents of Ranchi in Dhoni's honour.

Zomato asked people to use the code 'Mahi' to get a 100 per cent discount (of up to Rs 183) while ordering food on Saturday. "A gift for the city that gifted India a legend," the company tweeted and got several reactions. However, one such reply that caught the attention was from a Twitter user asking for a Mahi-special discount for the entire country.

A gift for the city that gifted India a legend! pic.twitter.com/O2r9E7Z7TL — Zomato (@ZomatoIN) August 16, 2020

"He might me from Ranchi but the whole INDIA loves the Legend why not make this offer available for Pan India?" he wrote and soon, Zomato responded with a ROFL tweet and added a 'Hera Pheri' zinger to it.

Zomato's tweet has garnered over 5,000 likes and several reactions.

Dhoni retired from international cricket on August 15. He announced his retirement on social media and said, "Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. From 1929 hrs consider me as retired."