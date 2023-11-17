WATCH: Director Vidhu Vinod Chopra Expresses Gratitude For Success Of Vikrant Massey-Starrer 12th Fail

New Delhi: Donning the director's hat, ace director Vidhu Vinod Chopra has indeed given the audience a film to remember - '12th Fail'. Having brought an immensely relatable and engaging narrative that appeals to the masses, the Vikrant Massey-starrer garnered love and praise from the masses in abundance. While the film came as a treat for the audience, the way everyone accepted the film was indeed a bigger treat for the makers, and the director Vidhu Vinod Chopra has taken his time out to express his gratitude for all the love the people showered on the film.

The maker’s team took to their social media and shared a video of the director Vidhu Vinod Chopra in which he wished everyone a Happy Diwali and was seen thanking people for all their love, affection, and encouragement. The director also mentioned that he is very much overwhelmed after seeing such a phenomenal response from the audience that encourages him to work harder and harder.

12th Fail, based on a true story, draws from the struggles of the millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam. But at the same time, it goes beyond that one exam and encourages people to not lose heart in the face of failure and to restart. The film, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, is now released in cinemas in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra movie which is based on hard reality and is a very hard-hitting film. The role was very challenging. I had to lose weight and darken my skin. Medha Shankar also plays a pivotal role in the film. Vidhu Vinod Chopra shot a major chunk of the film's portion in the real-life locations of Mukherjee Nagar, Delhi.

Talking about the film, Vidhu Vinod Chopra earlier said in a statement, "In today's times, I wanted to tell a story of hope, a story of never giving up. 12th Fail is all that and more. I laughed, cried, sang along, and had fun making this movie. I truly believe that this film will find a universal connect when it comes out in theatres."