WATCH - ‘Ghar ki yaad nahi aayi tujhe Jassi;’ MI recreates Dhurandhar 2 viral trend with Jasprit Bumrah ahead of KKR clash

Ahead of its Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 debut clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the Mumbai Indians (MI) dropped a hilarious recreation of the viral Dhurandhar 2 dialogue ‘Ghar ki yaad nahi aayi tujhe Jassi?’

In the video shared by the official Mumbai Indian’s X handle, star Indian bowler and Mumbai Indians player Jasprit Bumrah, along with New Zealand player Trent Boult, can be seen recreating a scene from Dhurandhar 2- The Revenge movie.

The video shared with a caption, “Aa gaya humaara Dhurandhar!” with the Mumbai Indians' very own ‘jassi’ or Jasprit Bumrah, creating suspense ahead of their clash with KKR.

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In a light-hearted, cinematic style ahead of their clash with KKR. Jasprit Bumrah takes center stage as “Jassi,” appearing in a dramatic setup that mirrors the viral dialogue moment, while Trent Boult joins him in the frame, playing along with the recreated sequence.

The clip builds up with a mock-serious tone before delivering the punchline “Ghar ki yaad nahi aayi tujhe Jassi?” adding a humorous twist, with Dhurandhar music playing in the background.

The video blends filmy storytelling with cricket banter and MI’s signature blue-themed branding.

Bumrah is portrayed in a slightly exaggerated, heroic avatar, while Boult’s interaction enhances the comedic effect, making it a fun, fan-centric promo.

Aa gaya humaara Dhurandhar! pic.twitter.com/Hz3PwlVoaI — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 28, 2026

The Mumbai Indians are set to face the Kolkata Knight Riders in their IPL 2026 debut match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The high-stakes match starting at 7:30 PM IST pits five-time champions MI, led by Hardik Pandya, against KKR's spin-heavy squad under Ajinkya Rahane.

The stage is set for Bumrah's ‘magic’, with fans eying his performance after Mumbai Indians ‘Dhurandhar welcome for their star player.















