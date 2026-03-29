Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3031576https://zeenews.india.com/watch-ghar-ki-yaad-nahi-aayi-tujhe-jassi-mi-recreates-dhurandhar-2-viral-trend-with-jasprit-bumrah-ahead-of-kkr-clash-3031576.html
NewsSportsWATCH - ‘Ghar ki yaad nahi aayi tujhe Jassi;’ MI recreates Dhurandhar 2 viral trend with Jasprit Bumrah ahead of KKR clash
IPL 2026 MI VS KKR

WATCH - ‘Ghar ki yaad nahi aayi tujhe Jassi;’ MI recreates Dhurandhar 2 viral trend with Jasprit Bumrah ahead of KKR clash

Ahead of their IPL 2026 clash with KKR, Mumbai Indians welcomed their star player Jasprit Bumrah with a 'Dhurandhar' video. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anjali Singh|Last Updated: Mar 29, 2026, 12:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

WATCH - ‘Ghar ki yaad nahi aayi tujhe Jassi;’ MI recreates Dhurandhar 2 viral trend with Jasprit Bumrah ahead of KKR clash(File Photo IANS)

Ahead of its Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 debut clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the Mumbai Indians (MI) dropped a hilarious recreation of the viral Dhurandhar 2 dialogue ‘Ghar ki yaad nahi aayi tujhe Jassi?’

In the video shared by the official Mumbai Indian’s X handle, star Indian bowler and Mumbai Indians player Jasprit Bumrah, along with New Zealand player Trent Boult, can be seen recreating a scene from Dhurandhar 2- The Revenge movie.

The video shared with a caption, “Aa gaya humaara Dhurandhar!” with the Mumbai Indians' very own ‘jassi’ or Jasprit Bumrah, creating suspense ahead of their clash with KKR.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

In a light-hearted, cinematic style ahead of their clash with KKR. Jasprit Bumrah takes center stage as “Jassi,” appearing in a dramatic setup that mirrors the viral dialogue moment, while Trent Boult joins him in the frame, playing along with the recreated sequence.

The clip builds up with a mock-serious tone before delivering the punchline “Ghar ki yaad nahi aayi tujhe Jassi?” adding a humorous twist, with Dhurandhar music playing in the background.

The video blends filmy storytelling with cricket banter and MI’s signature blue-themed branding.

Bumrah is portrayed in a slightly exaggerated, heroic avatar, while Boult’s interaction enhances the comedic effect, making it a fun, fan-centric promo.

The Mumbai Indians are set to face the Kolkata Knight Riders in their IPL 2026 debut match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The high-stakes match starting at 7:30 PM IST pits five-time champions MI, led by Hardik Pandya, against KKR's spin-heavy squad under Ajinkya Rahane.

The stage is set for Bumrah's ‘magic’, with fans eying his performance after Mumbai Indians ‘Dhurandhar welcome for their star player.







 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli becomes 1st batter in IPL history to cross 4000 runs in run chases
Virat Kohli
IPL 2026: Virat, Padikkal star as RCB thrash SRH by 6 wickets in season opener
Jammu and Kashmir news
Pakistani terrorists wanted in Jammu and Kashmir arrested in Punjab
US Iran conflict
30 days of US-Iran conflict: What the war means beyond the battlefield
Jacob Duffy
Who Is Jacob Duffy? RCB's latest star rattles SRH top order on IPL debut
Kashmir Tulip Garden
J-K: Tulip Garden sees record footfall as 1.4 lakh visitors flock in two weeks
iran us war
Iran daily's message amid reports of US troops deployment in Middle East
Punjab
Punjab expands free healthcare model with 107 medicines & 47 tests: Kejriwal
Karnataka
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's BIG statement on two language policy
Indian Railways
Railways to regulate entry of waitlisted passengers at 76 stations