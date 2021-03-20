Inspector Akash from ALTBalaji's psycho-thriller Bekaaboo 2 is intriguing: Smaran Sahu

New Delhi: The series, Bekaaboo 2 has put the audience on the edge of their seats, with its thriller plotline, filled with action, suspense and drama. This series is a maze of revenge, betrayal, conspiracies, and investigations!

Smaran Sahu, playing the role of an investigative cop, Inspector Akash, comes in unexpectedly in the 3rd episode and takes centre stage once the investigations begin. Played with a touch of humour and a flair for drama, once he enters a scene, the entire feel of it changes drastically. His expressions and his work as the character make him unforgettable and leaves the audience waiting for his next appearance!

Talking a little about this series, Smaran says, “I was really excited for this one and thoroughly enjoyed being Aakash. I’m so glad to receive such an overwhelming response to my work. It only encourages me ahead to keep working hard!”

The cast consists of popular actors Taher Shabbir, Priya Banerjee, Poulomi Das, Taha Shah Badussha, and various others. Bekaaboo 2 was released on the 15th of March, on the ALTBalaji OTT platform. And its already winning hearts for its thriller storyline and the performance of the star cast.