हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ALTBalaji

Inspector Akash from ALTBalaji's psycho-thriller Bekaaboo 2 is intriguing: Smaran Sahu

Smaran Sahu, playing the role of an investigative cop, Inspector Akash, comes in unexpectedly in the 3rd episode and takes centre stage once the investigations begin.

Inspector Akash from ALTBalaji&#039;s psycho-thriller Bekaaboo 2 is intriguing: Smaran Sahu

New Delhi: The series, Bekaaboo 2 has put the audience on the edge of their seats, with its thriller plotline, filled with action, suspense and drama. This series is a maze of revenge, betrayal, conspiracies, and investigations!

Smaran Sahu, playing the role of an investigative cop, Inspector Akash, comes in unexpectedly in the 3rd episode and takes centre stage once the investigations begin. Played with a touch of humour and a flair for drama, once he enters a scene, the entire feel of it changes drastically. His expressions and his work as the character make him unforgettable and leaves the audience waiting for his next appearance!

Talking a little about this series, Smaran says, “I was really excited for this one and thoroughly enjoyed being Aakash. I’m so glad to receive such an overwhelming response to my work. It only encourages me ahead to keep working hard!”

The cast consists of popular actors Taher Shabbir, Priya Banerjee, Poulomi Das, Taha Shah Badussha, and various others. Bekaaboo 2 was released on the 15th of March, on the ALTBalaji OTT platform. And its already winning hearts for its thriller storyline and the performance of the star cast.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
ALTBalajiBekaaboo 2Smaran SahuInspector Akash
Next
Story

Rakhi Sawant shoots for series 'Tawaif Bazaar-E-Husn'

Must Watch

PT1M55S

Priyanka Chopra gave interview to Oprah Winfrey