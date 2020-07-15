हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
West Bengal Madhyamik class 10 results 2020

West Bengal Class 10 board results 2020 soon, log on to wbbse.org, wbresults.nic.in for WBBSE Madhyamik scores

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) Board Madhyamik class 10 result 2020 will be declared on Wednesday (July 15) whereas class 12 results will be announced on July 17.  The announcement in this regard was made by Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday (July 14). 

West Bengal Class 10 board results 2020 soon, log on to wbbse.org, wbresults.nic.in for WBBSE Madhyamik scores

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) Board Madhyamik class 10 result 2020 will be declared on Wednesday (July 15) whereas class 12 results will be announced on July 17.  The announcement in this regard was made by Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday (July 14). 

Around 10 lakh students appeared for the exams this year. Last year, the overall pass percentage was 86.07 per cent.

Here's how to check WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit this link or wbresults.nic.in or examresults.net
Step 2: Click on WBBSE class 10 results 2019.
Step 3: Enter the required details as asked on the page and hit the 'Submit' button.
Step 4: The WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Download mark sheet for future use

This year the results were delayed due to the pandemic and the nationwide lockdown. Class 10 exams ended on February 22, 2020.

