Amid CBI-Mamata faceoff, UP CM Yogi Adityanath to travel to West Bengal on Tuesday, address rally in Purulia

Kolkata: Amid the ongoing turmoil in West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will travel to the state and address a public rally in Purulia on Tuesday.

The UP Chief Minister was scheduled to address another rally in Bankura, however, it was cancelled on Monday by the West Bengal BJP who claimed that the district administration was 'dilly-dallying' on giving permission for the landing of his helicopter.

"We have decided to cancel the Bankura rally of Yogi Adityanath tomorrow as the district administration is dilly-dallying on giving permission for the landing of his chopper. We didn't want to take any risk and so we cancelled it," West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said.

Adityanath's rally in Purulia on Tuesday will take place as per schedule as of now, Ghosh added.

The TMC-BJP tussle became uglier on Sunday with the West Bengal government denying permission to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's chopper to land in the state and let him address two scheduled rallies in north Bengal. Adityanath had to address the rallies in Raigunj and Balurghat via telephone.

Earlier on Tuesday, a delegation of senior BJP leaders met the Chief Election Commissioner to complain about the West Bengal government blocking rallies of senior BJP leaders.

The West Bengal government denied permission to other BJP leaders including party president Amit Shah and Union minister Smriti Irani to conduct rallies, ahead of the Lok Sabha election.

During Amit Shah's rally at Malda, permission to land his helicopter was denied. His chopper later landed on private property owned by a resort. Smriti Irani's chopper was also not allowed to land at Jhargram where she was scheduled to address a public rally.

(With inputs from agencies)