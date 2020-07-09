Amid surge in coronavirus COVID-19 cases, West Bengal imposes total lockdown in over 200 containment zones

Amid a sharp rise in the number of coronavirus COVID-19 cases and fatalities, the West Bengal government imposed a seven-day lockdown in all containment zones from Thursday evening to curb the spread of the viral infection. The state government has listed 25 containment zones in Kolkata, 93 in North 24 Parganas, 54 in South 24 Parganas and 56 in Howrah -- the top four hotspot districts.

On Thursday, for the first time, new coronavirus COVID-19 cases surpassed the 1,000-mark in West Bengal and the state also reported the highest COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours. The new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours stood at 1088‬, the active cases at 8231 and the total cases in the state have reached 25,911. The total deaths in 24 hours reached 27 and so far 854 people have succumbed to the virus.

The containment zones and buffer zones around them have been clubbed together to constitute 'broad-based' containment zones, where total lockdown was imposed from 5 pm, officials said. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said on July 8 the lockdown will be in place for a week, after which the situation will be reviewed. She had also directed the police to firmly deal with those violating the norms.

Police personnel were seen patrolling the streets in the containment zones and asking pedestrians to return home and shopkeepers to down shutters. Barricades have been put up outside such zones to stop the vehicular movement. Ahead of the lockdown, people resorted to panic-buying in several areas disregarding social distancing norms, the officials said, adding that long queues were witnessed outside grocery stores and LPG outlets.

Police resorted to using mild force in some places to ensure that safety protocols were adhered to, besides asking people through public address systems to remain indoors. The state government has said that it will make arrangements for home delivery of essential commodities during the lockdown.

West Bengal had on July 8 registered the highest single-day spike of 986 COVID-19 cases, taking the state's coronavirus tally to 24,823. The death toll rose to 827 with 23 new fatalities.