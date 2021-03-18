हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mamata Banerjee

Assembly polls: Mamata Banerjee to address three rallies in West Bengal today

Mamata Banerjee, despite her injury, is campaigning for the state assembly elections. TMC chief will be conducting three rallies today. Mamata Banerjee will address a really in Garbeta at 1 pm. She will be in Keshiyari for a rally at 2 pm and a 3 pm rally will be taking place in Kalaikunda.  

Assembly polls: Mamata Banerjee to address three rallies in West Bengal today

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee has already kickstarted the party's election campaign. Mamata Banerjee will conduct three rallies on Thursday (March 18) in the state. 

Mamata Banerjee, despite her injury, is campaigning for the state assembly elections. TMC chief will be conducting three rallies today. Mamata Banerjee will address a really in Garbeta at 1 pm. She will be in Keshiyari for a rally at 2 pm and a 3 pm rally will be taking place in Kalaikunda.  

Mamata Banerjee unveiled the party's manifesto for the assembly polls on Wednesday (March 17). The manifesto promises a monthly Universal Basic Income for all families, a credit card scheme for students to pursue higher studies and the formation of a task force to examine the inclusion of several backward communities under the OBC category.

The BJP, however, termed the manifesto as a "jumla" (false promise) to fool the people of the state ahead of the elections.

Mamata Banerjee is campaigning in various parts of the state in a wheelchair after being injured while campaigning at Nandigram after filing her nomination on (Wednesday) March 10. She had claimed that she was attacked by four to five people.

Polling for 294 assembly seats in West Bengal will take place in eight phases from Saturday (March 27).

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Mamata BanerjeeWest BengalWest Bengal State Assembly Elections 2021West Bengal polls 2021TMCBJPTMC rally
Next
Story

From 5 lakh jobs in one year to making state fifth-largest economy, check Mamata Banerjee-led TMC's manifesto key points

Must Watch

PT13M4S

One Minute, One News: Watch top news stories of the day