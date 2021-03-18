Assembly polls: Mamata Banerjee to address three rallies in West Bengal today

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee has already kickstarted the party's election campaign. Mamata Banerjee will conduct three rallies on Thursday (March 18) in the state.

Mamata Banerjee, despite her injury, is campaigning for the state assembly elections. TMC chief will be conducting three rallies today. Mamata Banerjee will address a really in Garbeta at 1 pm. She will be in Keshiyari for a rally at 2 pm and a 3 pm rally will be taking place in Kalaikunda.

Mamata Banerjee unveiled the party's manifesto for the assembly polls on Wednesday (March 17). The manifesto promises a monthly Universal Basic Income for all families, a credit card scheme for students to pursue higher studies and the formation of a task force to examine the inclusion of several backward communities under the OBC category.

The BJP, however, termed the manifesto as a "jumla" (false promise) to fool the people of the state ahead of the elections.

Mamata Banerjee is campaigning in various parts of the state in a wheelchair after being injured while campaigning at Nandigram after filing her nomination on (Wednesday) March 10. She had claimed that she was attacked by four to five people.

Polling for 294 assembly seats in West Bengal will take place in eight phases from Saturday (March 27).

