CM Mamata Banerjee revises dates for complete lockdown in West Bengal: Check new dates

The Mamata Banerjee government on Monday changed dates for complete lockdown in West Bengal till August 31 to check the rapid spread of the coronavirus COVID-19, after receiving requests from different quarters to relax complete lockdown on certain dates.

However, the lockdown on August 5, on the occasion of on Ram Temple bhoomi pujan (groundbreaking rituals) in Ayodhya, will remain imposed, despite requests by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

As per the changes August 5, August 8, August 20-21, August 27-28 and August 31 will observe complete lockdown. According to the order, "In view of the requests received and in due consideration of the public sentiment, in partial modification of aforesaid order, it is hereby informed that the statewide complete lockdown shall now be observed on the following days: Wednesday 5 August: Saturday 8 August; Thursday 20 August; Friday 21 August; Thursday 27 August; Friday 28 August and Monday 31 August."

Earlier, August 5, August 8, August 16-17, August 23-24 and August 31 were the dates when the total lockdown was imposed in the state.

Taking a swipe at the West Bengal government for deliberately selecting August 5 for COVID-19 lockdown when 'bhoomi pujan' in Ayodhya for the construction of Ram temple is scheduled, the state BJP on Monday demanded the TMC ministry to shift the date as it did for the Eid festival.

State BJP president Dilip Ghosh said the decision (August 5 for lockdown) reflects the ruling party's strategy to turn "West Bengal into Bangladesh". He sought a change of the date like it was done keeping in mind the Eid festival on August 1, so that people of the state could join countrymen in celebrating Ram temple 'bhoomi pujan'.

"We had no problem with state government changing dates for the lockdown due to the Eid festival. Similarly, the sentiment of the Hindus over the construction of Ram Mandir should not be ignored," Ghosh said.