West Bengal firing

Constable opens fire, holds several police officers hostage in West Bengal's Jhargram

The moment officers attempted to enter the police line, he would opening fire.

Constable opens fire, holds several police officers hostage in West Bengal&#039;s Jhargram

A junior constable on Thursday opened fire from a rooftop and held hostage several officers, male as well as female, in West Bengal's Jhargram district. The incident started at Jhargram Police Line at 1 pm where the constable fired 15 rounds and prevented the force from entering the police line. The moment officers attempted to enter the police line, he would opening fire.

Even after six hours, all efforts of the police to bring him down has failed and when reports still came in he was still holding the officers hostage. The IG of Bankura Range, R Rajasekaran, reached the spot. As per last reports at 7.45 pm, cops are getting his family members from Purulia district to convince him to get down from the roof.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

West Bengal firingJhargram firingConstable firing
