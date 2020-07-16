How to check WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik Result 2020 on wbbse.org, wbresults.nic.in for West Bengal Class 12 Board results 2020

New Delhi: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) is expected to announce the West Bengal Board Class 12 results 2020 at 3.30 PM on Friday (July 17). The students will be able to check their scorecard at the board's official websites - wbresults.nic.in, wbchse.nic.in.

The students can also check their results on other websites- exametc.com; results.shiksha; westbengal.shiksha; west-bengal.indiaresults.com.

Students can check their scorecards by using their roll number and date of birth. They should follow the steps given below to check West Bengal 12th Result 2020 online:

1. They should first visit the official website of WB 12th Board- wbchse.nic.in

2. Students should click the link provided for WB 12th Result 2020

3. Now enter the required details to check their result displayed on the screen

4. Students should download their result and take a printout of it for future reference

Notably, the WBCHSE has also facilitated the students to check their Class 12 results via SMS. They just need to Type WB12roll number on their phone and send it to 5676750 or 58888 to receive their scorecard.

The result would show subject wise marks and qualifying status (pass/fail/compartment).

Alternatively, students can also send SMS to the following numbers in the prescribed format to get their results.

-SMS WB12 space<Roll number> to 54242

-SMS WB12 space<Roll number> to 5676750

-Mobile app - results.shiksha

Notably, students should know that the WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik Result 2020 released online will be provisional in nature. They will be required to collect their original mark sheet from their schools.