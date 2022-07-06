KOLKATA: BJP’s West Bengal president Sukanta Majumdar has attacked the ruling Trinamool Congress for not taking any strict action against its Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra for her remarks insulting Goddess Kaali. Majumdar demanded that TMC should "either expel or suspend'' Moitra for making such remarks and hurting the religious sentiments of the majority Hindus.

“TMC can't detach itself from comments of Mahua Moitra. If TMC actually doesn't endorse it, they should take action - they should either expel her or suspend her from the party for a few days,” Sukanta Majumdar said, according to ANI.

TMC can't detach itself from comments of Mahua Moitra. If TMC actually doesn't endorse it, they should take action - they should either expel her or suspend her from the party for a few days: West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar on TMC MP Mahua Moitra's comments on Goddess Kali pic.twitter.com/jSb5IZyCCW — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2022

The Bengal BJP leader also warned that the member of the “Mahila Morcha will stage a sit-in protest, go to the police station, and request that she (Mahua Moitra) be arrested.”

Our Mahila Morcha will stage a sit-in protest, go to Police Station, and request that she (Mahua Moitra) be arrested: West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar pic.twitter.com/QizyV0ucqw — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2022

Majumdar made the demands a day after Moitra courted controversy for saying, “For me, Goddess Kali is a meat-eating and alcohol-accepting goddess. And if you go to Tarapith (a major Shakti Peeth in West Bengal`s Birbhum district), you will see sadhus smoking. That is the version of Kali people worship (there)."

She further said that "within Hinduism, being a Kali worshipper I have the freedom to imagine my Kali in that way... that is my freedom and I don`t think anyone`s sentiments should be hurt. I have the freedom... as much as you have to worship your god."

Grabbing the opportunity, the BJP lashed out at Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra for insulting remarks on Goddess Kaali and asked if the "freedom of speech is only for insulting Hindu Gods and Goddesses.” BJP's social media head Amit Malviya has slammed Mahua Moitra for 'insulting' Goddess Kali and dared her to make similar comments about the Gods of other religions.

Speaking at an event organised by a private TV news channel, Malviya said, “Freedom of speech is only for insulting Hindu Goddesses. From MF Hussain to Owaisi to now Moitra, all have selectively targeted the Hindu religion because they know that Hindus are tolerant.”

BJP also demanded an apology from the TMC chief Mamata Banerjee over the issue. “TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should clarify it. This is not the first time that such instances have been reported. Earlier too TMC leaders have done the same. We think this is the official stand of the ruling TMC to hurt the sentiment of Hindus to get votes,” BJP state vice-president Rathindra Bose said.

However, Mahua Moitra later issued a clarification, saying she "never backed any film or poster or mentioned the word smoking".

The firebrand TMC MP took to Twitter and said, “To all you Sanghis- lying will NOT make you better Hindus. I NEVER backed any film or poster or mentioned the word smoking. Suggest you visit my Maa Kali in Tarapith to see what food and drink are offered as bhog. Joy Ma Tara."

To all you sanghis- lying will NOT make you better hindus.

I NEVER backed any film or poster or mentioned the word smoking.



Suggest you visit my Maa Kali in Tarapith to see what food & drink is offered as bhog.

Joy Ma Tara — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) July 5, 2022

Condemning the remarks made by Moitra, the ruling TMC also distanced itself from the comments. "The comments made by @MahuaMoitra and her views expressed on Goddess Kali have been made in her personal capacity and are NOT ENDORSED BY THE PARTY in ANY MANNER OR FORM. All India Trinamool Congress strongly condemns such comments," the party said in a Twitter post.

It may be recalled a huge controversy has erupted over the poster of Canada-based Indian filmmaker Leena Manimekalai’s upcoming documentary “Kaali.” The poster of the film depicted a woman dressed in a costume portraying the goddess and smoking. A flag of the LGBT community is seen in the background.

Several police complaints have been filed against the filmmaker for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus.