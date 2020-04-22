हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

Locals clash with police over ration distribution in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas amid coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown

The locals alleged improper distribution of ration material by the government officials amid coronavirus lockdown in Baduria, North 24 Parganas.

Locals clash with police over ration distribution in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas amid coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown
Image: Videdo grab

KOLKATA: In a shocking incident, a large number of local residents clashed with police alleging improper distribution of ration material in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Wednesday. The clash broke out after the police objected to the road being blocked by the locals during the ration distribution.

The locals alleged improper distribution of ration material by the government officials amid coronavirus lockdown in Baduria, North 24 Parganas.

The police, however, alleged that the locals blocked a road and when they objected, locals attacked them. 

In a video posted by news agency ANI, a woman is seen holding a stick and beating a policeman. 

There were several others visible in the video who clashed with Police. In yet another video, locals are seen throwing stones at policemen, while cops wearing helmets are also seen beating people.

West Bengal has reported 423 coronavirus cases, 335 are active cases as of Wednesday, 73 have recovered and 15 have died. 

Meanwhile, after much back and forth, the West Bengal government permitted the Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCT) sent by MHA to conduct a field visit of the COVID-19 hotspot districts of Kolkata and Jalpaiguri with the state police and pilot cars of the Border Security Force.

