Love and jihad don’t go together, don't make religion a tool of politics: TMC MP Nusrat Jahan slams BJP

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Nusrat Jahan on Monday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying that love and jihad don’t go together. The Basirhat MP has asked the party not to make religion a tool of politics.

Addressing a press conference, she said "love is very personal", adding that "no one can tell us...whom to love and whom to marry".

She said "Love is very personal. Love and jihad don’t go together. This is personal. Do not make religion a tool of politics. This is intruding a personal space. No one can tell us what to eat, what to wear, whom to love and whom to marry."

Nusrat added, "I want to tell them (BJP) first know what Bengal is. First, learn the language and culture of Bengal. In the next three years more than 35 lakh jobs."

Earlier on November 22, the TMC had claimed that the BJP is indulging in personal attacks and character-assassination of TMC leaders, especially a youth leader who is also an MP, as it has nothing to showcase to the public because of the Centre's anti-people policies.

The TMC is not in favour of personal attacks in the political arena, party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh had told a press conference. "We want that the debate should be on development work in the state. But since the BJP has nothing to talk about in this regard, it is indulging in negative comments, creating unrest and the most condemnable act of personal attacks and character assassination," he had said.

There should not be personal attacks against anyone as it may have repercussions, Ghosh had said. BJP national general secretary and the party's Bengal minder Kailash Vijayvargiya had on November 21 indulged in personal attacks against a youth leader and two-time MP of the TMC, Ghosh said.

"No self-respecting person can remain in the TMC now, because its reins have now gone into the hands of bhaipo (nephew)," Vijayvargiya had said at a rally. The TMC spokesperson claimed that the BJP is attacking the youth leader since it is afraid of him.