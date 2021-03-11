Mamata Banerjee injury: Parliamentary delegation of TMC to meet EC in Delhi on March 12

Kolkata: A Parliamentary delegation of Trinamool Congress (TMC) will meet Election Commission in Delhi on March 12 to talk about the 'attack' on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram on Wednesday night.

The delegation will include six MPs from both the Houses who are on their way to the nation capital from Kolkata.

Earlier, the TMC delegation consisting of MP Derek O`Brien, Chandrima Bhattacharya and Partha Chatterjee met the Chief Election Officer at noon in the state election commission office at 21 NS Road in Kolkata following the `attack` on TMC chief.

"We met the CEO today on the attack on the Chief Minister. We condemn the way election commission remained alienated on state`s law and order situation," ANI quoted Partha Chatterjee as saying after they submitted the complaint.

Though, after TMC representatives left, a BJP delegation too met the CEO asking why there was no ambulance with the CM's convoy.

"Where is the ambulance? CM convoys have an ambulance. Which was the hospital that is generally allotted to the Chief Minister in case of emergency? Why she had to travel to Kolkata? The TMC said it happened after the ECI took over but what were the four IPS doing?" the BJP said.

Mamata Banerjee, who was on a two-day visit to Nandigram to file her nomination where was alleged pushed by a few unidentified people during her election campaign.

She was later taken to Kolkata`s SSKM Hospital, as per medical reports she has sustained "severe bony injuries" on her left foot and ankle as well as bruises and injuries on her shoulder, forearm and neck.

Polls for the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

The state is likely to witness a triangular contest with TMC, Congress-Left alliance and the BJP in the fray.