A mega blood donation camp was held in Sr. Nivedita University of Kolkata and Mission Hospital Blood Centre in Durgapur of West Bengal. The camp was organised by LG Electronics India as part of a nationwide blood donation initiative titled ‘Life’s Good When Life’s Shared’ in collaboration with the Care Today Fund. According to the company, over 50 blood donation camps have already been set up across the country. As of March 20, 2025, the campaign saw 12,000 registrations, resulting in the collection of more than 9500 units of blood. The initiative has garnered significant participation, particularly from young individuals, including students, National Service Scheme (NSS) members, and faculty members, who have actively contributed to the cause, LG India stated.

The donation drives have taken place in multiple cities such as Kolkata, Delhi NCR, Rajasthan, Ludhiana, Chandigarh, Ranchi, Sikar, Kolkata, Manipal, Surat, Rajkot, and Ahmedabad. Several well-known educational institutions, including BITS Pilani, Lovely Professional University, IIMSR, Ramjas College, IHM Pusa Road, Sr. Nivedita University and the National University of Study and Research in Law, Ranchi, have hosted these events. The campaign is set to continue until March 2025, with the goal of expanding its reach and impact.

In addition to academic institutions, LG Electronics India has extended the initiative to government offices, including ITO offices, Delhi Police Headquarters, and AIIMS Delhi.