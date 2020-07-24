No flights to and from Kolkata airport during bi-weekly lockdown: Centre accepts West Bengal’s request

The Civil Aviation Ministry on Friday accepted West Bengal government’s request of no flights to and from Kolkata airport during those days when the bi-weekly lockdown has been imposed. All the incoming and outgoing flights at Kolkata airport for July 25 (Saturday) and July 29 (Wednesday) stands cancelled considering these days are under lockdown.

The Mamata Banerjee-led government on July 20 had announced total lockdown across the state for two days till July 31, amid a spike in coronavirus COVID-19 cases. This lockdown is in addition to the broad-based lockdown in containment zones. The state presently has 962 broad-based containment zones.

State Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay had announced, "In an effort towards breaking the chain, state government announces complete lockdown for two days a week in addition to the broad-based lockdown in containment zones."

Normal life came to a grinding halt in West Bengal on July 23 (Thursday) as a complete lockdown was enforced across the state, to break the chain of rapidly rising COVID-19 cases. Shops were shut and all modes of transport stayed off the roads, according to news agency PTI.

Government and private offices, commercial establishments, public and private transport, as well as activities other than those under emergency services will not function on the lockdown days. Special police teams were seen patrolling various parts of the city, especially containment zones, throughout the day. Barricades were put up in various parts of the state to stop people from coming out of their homes, PTI said.

Several people were arrested during the day for flouting lockdown guidelines and a number of vehicles were impounded, PTI reported quoting the police. "We have arrested around 3,800 people till 6 pm today for violating lockdown norms and impounded 68 vehicles," a senior police officer had said.