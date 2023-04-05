Ram Navami Clashes: Calcutta High Court Directs West Bengal Govt To Deploy Central Forces For Hanuman Jayanti

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal government to requisition central forces for assisting the state police in maintaining peace during the Hanuman Jayanti celebrations. The high court passed the order in view of the recent clashes across the state during the Ram Navami celebrations. “The order was being given to assure the general public that they are safe and will not be affected by any disturbance,” the court said.

The Calcutta High Court passed the order after the West Bengal government submitted a report on the recent violence in Shibpur and Rishra. The court asked the state government what steps it is taking to ensure peace and tranquillity in the state in view of the upcoming Hanuman Jayanti. Court then directed the state govt that it can request for deployment of paramilitary forces for confidence building in the state.

Ram Navami Clashes In West Bengal

Clashes had taken place at some places in Howrah and Hooghly districts between two groups during and after the Ram Navami processions last week. Observing that prevention is better than cure, a division bench presided by Acting Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam directed the West Bengal government to requisition central forces to avoid any breach of peace when Hanuman Jayanti rallies are taken out on Thursday.

The court also directed the Centre to make swift arrangements for such deployment on receipt of requisition from the state. Advocate General S N Mookherjee told the court that around 2,000 applications have been received by the police in the state for holding Hanuman Jayanti rallies.

The order came on a PIL filed by the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari.

MHA Issues Advisory For Hanuman Jayanti

Meanwhile, the Union Home Ministry also issued an advisory to states on law and order ahead of Hanuman Jayanti celebrations, days after Ram Navami clashes in parts of the country.

In its advisory, the Union Home Ministry has asked the states to monitor any factor that can disturb communal harmony. All states have been asked to maintain law and order, and peaceful observance of Hanuman Jayanti celebrations, the Home Minister's Office said.