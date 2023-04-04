Suvendu Adhikari Attacks CM Mamata Banerjee Over Stone Pelting in Hooghly, Says ‘Bengal Administration Enjoying Beach Holiday’

Hooghly: Leader of Opposition in the State Legislative Assembly and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari has attacked the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government in the state over a fresh incident of stone-pelting in Rishra town in Hooghly district on Monday evening. The Bengal BJP leader said that Rishra is burning and the entire state administration is enjoying a beach holiday in ‘Digha’. Taking to Twitter, the BJP leader said, "Stone pelting & bombing near Rishra Railway Station forced suspension of local & express train services on the Howrah-Bardhaman Line."

"After RPF`s action train services now have been restored. Rishra is burning and the entire State Administration is enjoying a beach holiday in Digha," he further said in his tweet.

Stone Pelting In Hooghly’s Rishra

A fresh incident of stone-pelting was reported in Rishra town of Hooghly district on Monday evening, forcing railways to suspend all local and mail express train services operating to and from Rishra Railway Station.

According to Easter Railway Chief Public Relations Officer, Kaushik Miron, an incident of stone pelting occurred at Rishra Railway Station. Police and rapid action force (RAF) were also deployed in the area to prevent any untoward incident or violence.

The incident comes a day after clashes erupted during the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Shobha yatra in Hooghly on Sunday.

Prohibitory Orders, Internet Suspended In Hooghly

The state government has issued prohibitory orders and also suspended internet services across the district in the wake of recent clashes. Earlier on Thursday, several vehicles were set on fire after two groups clashed in Howrah amid Ram Navami celebrations. During the procession, the rioters vandalized public and private properties and set vehicles on fire.

Following the violence in Howrah during Ram Navami celebrations, the West Bengal government on Friday handed over the probe to Criminal Investigation Department (CID). A special team led by Inspector General of Police, CID Sunil Choudhury has initiated the investigation.

Mamata Urges Hindus To Protect Muslims

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has, meanwhile, urged "Hindu brothers" to defend minorities and stated that another round of violence is planned in the state on Thursday when the nation celebrates Hanuman Jayanti, according to news agency PTI.

She further stated that political workers carrying weapons and bombs are staging Ram Navami processions in minority communities long after the holiday has ended in order to stir violence. Banerjee's remarks came a day after two groups of people clashed during Ram Navami processions in Rishra and Serampore in Hooghly district. On March 30, the day of the celebration, there was another conflict near Kazipara in Howrah.

Speaking at an event in Purba Medinipur district, Banerjee stated, "I will entrust a responsibility to my Hindu brothers to see that minorities are not tortured on April 6 (Hanuman Jayanti)."