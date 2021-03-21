TMC says 'Khela Hobe' but people have decided 'Khela Shesh Hobe': PM Modi in West Bengal

Kolkata: As the battle for West Bengal heats up, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a poll rally in Bankura on Sunday exuding confidence that the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government will lose the elections.

Training his guns at the Chief Minister, PM Modi alleged that in the past 10 years the TMC had not achieved anything and claimed that all promises of development was hollow.

"You have only made hollow announcements in the last 10 years, where is the work you claim to have done? You keep saying 'Khela Hobe' while people of West Bengal have decided 'Khela Shesh Hobe' (the game will end)," he said.

The rally was held in Tilabedya Maidan near Bankura University, the prime minister will address four rallies in the poll-bound state in the next 10 days.

The prime minister also alleged that “Mamata Banerjee stands like a wall to block the benefits of central schemes” to the people of Bengal.

"Centre has given several 1000 crores to Bengal, yet why is the state facing such an acute water crisis?" PM Modi asked Mamata Banerjee

The Prime Minister took a dig at Mamata on her comment at EVMs, alleging that anticipating defeat in the upcoming election, 'Didi' has started questioning functioning of EVMs.

"Didi is already asking questions on EVM. It's the same EVM that kept her in power for 10 years. She is already witnessing her defeat in the upcoming elections," he said.

The assembly elections in West Bengal are scheduled to be held in eight phases. The voting for phase 1 for 30 constituencies will take place on March 27, voting for phase 2 for 30 constituencies will be held on April 1.

The polling for phase 3 for 31 seats will take place on April 6, for phase 4 for 44 constituencies on April 10, for phase 5 for 45 constituencies on April 17, for phase 6 for 43 constituencies on April 22, for phase 7 for 36 constituencies on April 26 and for phase 8 for 35 constituencies on April 29.