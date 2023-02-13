WBBSE 2023: West Bengal Board Class 10 Admit Card RELEASED at wbbse.wb.gov.in- Check Details Here

WBBSE 2023: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, or WBBSE is currently issuing the Madhyamik (Class 10) admit card for 2023 board examination. The heads of the schools can collect the WBBSE Class 10 admit card from the camp offices from 11 am to 5 pm. Admit cards will be issued for both regular and private students. Students will be able to collect the admit card from schools from February 15, 2023.

“This is for information to all Heads of X- Class High Schools recognized by the Board, that the Admit Cards of the candidates (Regular & External) appearing for the Madhyamik Pariksha (Secondary Examination), 2023 will be distributed through respective Camp Offices organized by the Board on 13 February, 2023 from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM. The Head of the Institution or his/her authorized representative shall collect Admit Cards from the respective Camp Offices. Examinees shall collect the Admit Cards from their schools on and from 15, February 2023,” read the official WBBSE notice.

The WBBSE 10th board exams 2023 will be held from February 23 to March 4, 2023. The exam will be organised in a single shift from 11:45 am to 3 pm. The West Bengal Madhyamik Class 10 exam will begin with the first language and conclude with an optional subject.

The Physical Education and Social Service Exam will be held on March 6, 9, 10, 11 and 13, 2023 and Work Education will be conducted on March 28, 29, 30, 31 and April 1, 2023. Candidates note that history will be conducted on March 1, 2023 instead of February 27, 2023