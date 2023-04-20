WBJEE Admit Card 2023 Released At wbjeeb.nic.in- Direct Link To Download Here

WBJEE Admit Card 2023: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board, WBJEEB has issued the admit card today. Candidates who plan to take the admission test can check and get their admit cards from the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates must provide their application number and date of birth to gain access. WBJEE Exam 2023 is scheduled on April 30, and applicants taking the exam must bring their admit card as well as valid ID evidence to the exam center. The exam will be administered in two shifts.

The first shift for maths paper will begin at 11 a.m. and terminate at 1 p.m. Papers in physics and chemistry will commence between 2 and 4 p.m. Candidates must check the reporting time on their admit card and be at the exam centre on time.

WBJEE Admit Card 2023: Here's how to download

Go to the official website-wbjeeb.nic.in

On the appeared homepage, click on the WBJEE Admit card 2023 download link

A new login page would open

Enter your application number and date of birth

Check and download the admit card

Take a print out for the future references

Candidates must check important information such as exam date, time, venue, subject, and Covid-19 norms after downloading the admit card.