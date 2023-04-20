WBJEE Admit Card 2023 Releasing Today On wbjeeb.nic.in, Steps To Download Here

WBJEE Admit Card 2023: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) is going to release the admit cards for the WBJEE examination today. Candidates who are registered for the state-level entrance exam can obtain it on the board's official website, wbjeeb.nic.in. The admission exam is set for April 30. WBJEE consists of two papers. The first paper for Mathematics will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by the second paper for Physics and Chemistry from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

A candidate may take both papers or just paper 2. Those who take both tests are eligible for the General Merit Rank (GMR), whereas those who take Paper 2 are eligible for the Pharmacy Merit Rank (PMR). Except for Jadavpur University, candidates with PMR can only apply for admission to Pharmacy courses.

WBJEE Admit Card 2023: Here's how to download

Step 1: Visit the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads - "WBJEE Admit Cards 2023"

Step 3: In the newly opened tab, entre your credentials like application number, date of birth etc

Step 4: Click on submit and your WBJEE Admit Card 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download your WBJEE Hall Ticket 2023 and take a printout for future reference

WBJEE is scheduled to take place on April 30, 2023. WBJEE 2023 online registration commenced on December 23, 2022 and ended on January 20, 2023.