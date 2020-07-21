West Bengal adopts twice a week statewide lockdown: Check dates, time and guidelines till July 31

The West Bengal government on Tuesday issued an official order detailing the dates, time and guidelines for the complete lockdown twice a week till July 31, amid a spike in coronavirus COVID-19 cases. This lockdown is in addition to the broad-based lockdown in containment zones.

In the current week, July 23 (Thursday) and July 25 (Saturday) and July 29 (Wednesday) in the next week will be observed as a complete lockdown. On these days, the lockdown will remain in effect from 6 am to 10 pm.

"In view of the current situation of the spread of COVID 19, it is felt necessary to enforce stricter lockdown measures. It is hereby notified that statewide lockdown shall be observed on Thursday, 23 July 2020; Saturday, 25 July 2020 and Wednesday, 29 July 2020 from 6 am to 10 pm on each day," read an official order.

Here are the guidelines:

1) During the lockdown on the aforesaid days all government and private offices, commercial establishments, public and private transport and all activities not covered under exceptions as below shall remain closed:

2) Health services including the movement of health personnel/patients by public and private transport

3) Medicine shops and pharmacies

4) Law and order, courts, correctional services, fire and emergency services

5) Electricity, water and conservancy services

6) Continuous process industries and Industries with in-house workers

7) Agriculture operations; Tea Garden operations in the field

8) Intrastate and interstate movement of goods

9) E-Commerce; Capital and debt market services as notified by SEBI

The government issued an integrated helpline numbers--1800313444222, 033 23412600; for telemedicine--033 23576001; and 033 40902929 for ambulance.