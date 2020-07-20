West Bengal announces complete lockdown for two days every week amid rising COVID-19 cases

The West Bengal government on Monday announced total lockdown across the state for two days every week amid a spike in coronavirus COVID-19 cases. This comes in addition to the broad-based lockdown in containment zones. In the current week, Thursday and Saturday will be observed as a complete lockdown.

State Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay announced, "In an effort towards breaking the chain, state government announces complete lockdown for two days a week in addition to the broad-based lockdown in containment zones. In the current week, Thursday and Saturday will be observed as a complete lockdown."

The government issued an integrated helpline numbers--1800313444222, 033 23412600; for telemedicine--033 23576001; and 033 40902929 for ambulance.

Bandyopadhyay said that there are reports of community spread in certain areas following which the decision was taken.