Sujapur Blast

West Bengal bomb blast: STF sleuths and forensic experts visit Sujapur

The cause of the blast, in which six persons were killed, is being investigated.

West Bengal bomb blast: STF sleuths and forensic experts visit Sujapur

Kolkata: Sleuths of the West Bengal Special Task Force (STF) on Friday (November 20) visited the plastic recycling factory at Sujapur in Malda district where an explosion had killed six persons, an official said. A team of forensic experts also collected samples from the site, he said.

Commissioner of Malda division Syed Ahmed Baba and other senior officers of state police went to the spot.

When contacted, a senior officer of the state STF said, "We have visited the site twice. We have seen the entire area and investigations are at a very early stage. We have spoken to a few locals, but more facts need to be checked." Whether the blast was due to explosives or mechanical glitches was being investigated, he said.

The high-intensity blast on Thursday has triggered a political slugfest with the opposition BJP demanding an NIA probe into it and the ruling TMC asking it not to politicise the issue. The blast also ticked off a war of words between the Raj Bhavan and the state with Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar asking Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to "contain illegal bomb-making".

The state home department, which is helmed by Banerjee herself, retorted sharply, saying that the blast had nothing to do with "illegal bomb-making".

Calcutta HC turns down West Bengal govt's review petition, no Chhath Puja rituals at Subhas Sarovar
