West Bengal budget: CM Mamata Banerjee announces hike in allowance for farmers under state's flagship Krishak Bandhu scheme, says 'keep faith in me'

With state elections around the corner, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday presented a vote-on-account for Rs 2.99 lakh crore in the Assembly and made a slew of announcements, including a hike in the annual aid of farmers. The estimates for the first few months of the new fiscal, starting April, would be taken up for discussion over the next two days before it is passed by the House.

CM Banerjee, during the assembly session, said her government has worked tirelessly for the state's overall development, despite not getting necessary help from the central government. She said, "We have decided to build 20 lakh houses for the SC and ST communities and upgrade mud houses into pucca ones. We are allocating Rs 1,500 crore for the project. We have also decided to provide aid to government-recognized unaided madrasas, and Rs 50 crore has been allotted for the same."

CM Banerjee presented the state budget and announced a hike in the allowance for farmers under the state's flagship Krishak Bandhu scheme. She said that this is an interim budget as it is an election year.

Speaking on the financial assistance of the Centre, she said, "We gave again requested the Central government to immediately release and distribute the financial assistance under the Kissan Nidhi Samman Yojana to all farmers of the state and also include all the 'bargadars' in this scheme."

Speaking on erecting Azad Hind Monument in respect of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, she said, " This year on 125th Birth Anniversary of Netaji, an Azad Hind Monument in New Town will be constructed and Rs 100 crore has been allocated to it. The construction of Jai Hind Bhawan in each district will be done. Rs 100 crore has been allocated for this project of Netaji Battalion in Kolkata Police--‘Netaji Battalion’. Rs 10 crores allocated for the formation of Netaji State Planning Commission."

She also introduced a new scheme--Common Kitchen ‘Maa’ scheme cooked food. "A common kitchen will be opened at different places where cooked food at nominal prices will be served and Rs 100 crore has been allocated to it." Rs 10 crore will be allocated for Kolkata Police battalion.

New road project: A connecting bridge between Nandigram and Haldia on Haldia River will be done. Four-lane connectivity between Kolkata and Basanti, Ruby-Kalikapur flyover will be constructed with a facility of a skywalk for pedestrians.

New project: Constitution of West Bengal Highway and Bridge Corporation. It will be entrusted with the construction and maintenance of new bridges and flyovers. The Andal Airport will be upgraded to international aviation standard within the next two years with fund allocated at Rs 150 crores.

She ended her budget speech quoting Rabindranath Tagore and said, “Keep faith in me, I shall give you unconditional and selfless service with utmost dedication."