West Bengal: 13 killed, 18 injured in road accident due to fog at Dhupguri

Kolkata: Atleast 13 persons were killed and as many as 18 injured in an accident in Dhupguri city of West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on Tuesday night due to reduced visibility caused by fog.

According to police sources, commercial vehicle Tata Magic, a Maruti van, and a car were travelling towards Dhupguri.

The first vehicle collided head-on with a truck due to reduced visibility. The truck driver lost control and the minivan and the car which were coming from opposite directions, collided.

The accident took place near Jaldhaka Bridge on the national highway.

One of the vehicles was transporting wedding guests to Dhupguri from Churabhandar Lal School when the incident took place.

West Bengal: 13 people died in an accident in Dhupguri city of Jalpaiguri district last night, due to reduced visibility caused due to fog. The injured were taken to a hospital. pic.twitter.com/HHUvqCist6 — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2021

As per hospital sources, a total of 13 were brought dead and 18 were reportedly injured. Of the 13 people, there are two male corpses, six female corpses, four children, the hospital sources informed.

Four of the 18 injured were taken to Jalpaiguri Superspecialty Hospital, three to North Bengal Medical College, and one person has been admitted to Jalpaiguri Sadar Hospital.

(This a developing news story, more details awaited)

Live TV