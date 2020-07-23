West Bengal imposes bi-weekly lockdown from today to curb spread of coronavirus; shops closed, buses off roads, airport open

KOLKATA: The West Bengal government led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has imposed a bi-weekly complete state-wide lockdown starting from Thursday. This has been done to curb the spread of deadly coronavirus infection in the state.

Due to lockdown, normal life has come to a standstill across West Bengal on Thursday. All shops are shut and all modes of transport are off the road as part of the state government’s plan to clamp restrictions two days a week.

A similar lockdown will be in place on July 25 and 29.

The step to implement the bi-weekly lockdown was taken amid admission of community transmission in some parts of the state.

Special police teams are patrolling various parts of the city, especially containment zones.

Across all locations in Kolkata, police have put up barriers checking each and every vehicle to see whether they have any emergency or are related to essential services.

Those without a genuine reason are being stopped and sent back. The next day which will observe a similar lockdown on Saturday.

Both government and private, commercial establishments, public and private transport, as well as activities other than under emergency services would remain closed on these days.

The state presently has 930 broad-based containment zones.

The death toll in West Bengal mounted to 1,221 as it reported the worst daily spike of 39 fatalities on Wednesday, the health department said. It also recorded 2,291 fresh infections, pushing the tally to 49,321, it said in a bulletin.