West Bengal records over 50000 active COVID-19 cases, 87.6% deaths due to comorbidities

Coronavirus

Addressing a press conference state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also said that the discharge rate stands at 70 per cent, which is very good".

The West Bengal government on Thursday stated that at present the state has over 50,000 active COVID-19 cases and 87.6 per cent of deaths due to coronavirus is due to co-morbidities. Addressing a press conference state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also said that the discharge rate stands at 70 per cent, "which is very good".

CM Banerjee said, "West Bengal discharge rate is 70 per cent, which is very good. 87.6 per cent of deaths is due to comorbidities. We stated it earlier, now everyone is following the same protocol."

Taking a jibe at protesters of political parties, she said, "Political parties need to understand that if they are sitting on the road and protesting, and when the police is trying to remove them and coming in contact with someone who is an asymptote, the police is getting infected. A lot of policemen have been infected."

Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha said that there are enough beds in Kolkata and other districts, adding that 3,000 COVID-19 patients are currently in hospitals. "We are putting in place COVID management system. Every evening at 9 pm all state government-run or private hospitals will update the number of critical patients, mild and asymptomatic patients. You will know the saturation levels, the present situation, gender of the patient, age and other health stats at just one click. Direct telemedicine number: 033-23576001. A 5 member team is made with a senior biologist who will visit testing labs and verify if testing is legitimate or not."

On waiver of taxes, state Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said, "The government will waive tax on all bus and minibus from April to September. Motor vehicles additional penalty will be waived off. The yearly permit fees will also be waived off completely."

CoronavirusCOVID-19Coronavirus deathsCoronavirus positive casesCOVID-19 deathsCOVID-19 positive casesIndia CoronavirusIndia COVID-19
